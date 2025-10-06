Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG is Valley National Advisers Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,565 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $23,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Luminist Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $32.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $32.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

