Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 2,541 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.87.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $141.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $177.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.34.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.