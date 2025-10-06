AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. HSBC set a $225.00 price target on AbbVie in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $251.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.22.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE ABBV opened at $234.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.38%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

