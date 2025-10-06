Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 11,588 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,588 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.87.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $166.73 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $168.28. The stock has a market cap of $223.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.18 and its 200-day moving average is $144.02.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.