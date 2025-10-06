Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.3% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 39,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 69,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.22.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $234.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.79. The firm has a market cap of $413.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.38%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

