BlackRock $BLK Shares Acquired by Motiv8 Investments LLC

Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,313,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,059,000 after purchasing an additional 555,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,764,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,027,419,000 after buying an additional 387,466 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 32.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,339,000 after buying an additional 279,336 shares during the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 29.2% in the first quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 839,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $794,570,000 after acquiring an additional 189,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 58.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 381,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,032,000 after acquiring an additional 141,258 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. The trade was a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total value of $20,301,321.60. Following the sale, the director owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,617,148. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,160.75 on Monday. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,183.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,129.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,028.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $179.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.36 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,163.00 to $1,312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $980.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,213.67.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

