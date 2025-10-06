KPP Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

KPP Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,180,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,988,000 after buying an additional 62,933 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 991.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 30,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $89.25 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $111.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.41.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Merck & Co., Inc.
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Cybersecurity Stocks Poised for Long-Term Growth
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.