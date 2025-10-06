Iowa State Bank Decreases Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

Iowa State Bank lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 84.1% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,805,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,093.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,280.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,213.67.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $1,160.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,129.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,028.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,183.50. The company has a market capitalization of $179.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total value of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,617,148. The trade was a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total transaction of $16,641,167.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 263,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,002,472.28. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

