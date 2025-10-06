The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Price

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $299.00 to $303.00 in a research note issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CB. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research raised Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.72.

Get Chubb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $285.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.06. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The firm has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 112.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,899,000 after buying an additional 4,964,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $1,195,137,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $562,221,000. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in Chubb by 16.4% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,004,000 after purchasing an additional 878,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Chubb by 1,243.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 680,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,491,000 after purchasing an additional 629,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.