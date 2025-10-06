Heck Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Heck Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $65.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.36.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

