Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Grows Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $1,606,840,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $777,075,000. Amundi grew its position in GE Aerospace by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in GE Aerospace by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7,406.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.92.
GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.7%
NYSE:GE opened at $297.40 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $307.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.49.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.
GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.
GE Aerospace Profile
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
