Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 266,207 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $126,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $838,404,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $382,510,000. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $213,024,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.3% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,663,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,275,000 after acquiring an additional 856,928 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 361.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 875,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,820,000 after acquiring an additional 686,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $187.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $188.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.94.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.