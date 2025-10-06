United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Bought by 111 Capital

111 Capital lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 111 Capital’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,044 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,255 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $201,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,754,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 443.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $86.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $145.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.17.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.62%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,085. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.16.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

