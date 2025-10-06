Accel Wealth Management Trims Stake in ConocoPhillips $COP

Accel Wealth Management lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 379.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,210,751,000 after buying an additional 31,736,423 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,610,608 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,319,746,000 after purchasing an additional 437,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $942,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,625 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,202,861 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $861,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $658,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.77.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of COP opened at $94.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.79. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

