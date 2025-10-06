Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 630 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 31,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.89.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6%

MA stock opened at $581.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $580.26 and a 200-day moving average of $562.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

