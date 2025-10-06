Olistico Wealth LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Olistico Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Afbi LP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after buying an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,737,000 after buying an additional 4,113,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after buying an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,030 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock

Shares of VOO opened at $615.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $618.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $596.09 and a 200-day moving average of $555.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

