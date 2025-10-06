OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 3,930 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021,873 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,009 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,704,000 after buying an additional 10,262,110 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,837,000 after buying an additional 2,379,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,014,000 after buying an additional 889,163 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $23.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

