Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 593,415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 45,617,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,910,000 after buying an additional 45,609,923 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,173.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,563,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,860 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 460.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,240,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,314 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,745.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 873,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after purchasing an additional 843,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,043,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,519,000 after purchasing an additional 490,469 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHY stock opened at $82.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $83.12. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.2563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

