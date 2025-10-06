Blackstone Inc. $BX Stake Increased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $34,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock opened at $168.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.83. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone acquired 2,538,071 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $64,999,998.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 7,506,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,234,012.49. This represents a 51.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $19,852,970.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 695,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,237,547.33. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,727,877 shares of company stock worth $95,046,625 and sold 16,984,634 shares worth $155,181,346. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Saturday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.53.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

