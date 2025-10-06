Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 346 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,547,000 after buying an additional 4,437,846 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451,401 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,632,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,462,000 after acquiring an additional 190,538 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,621 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,423,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,893,000 after purchasing an additional 66,734 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $74.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.73. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.