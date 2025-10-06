Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 226.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:MO opened at $65.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.95. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

