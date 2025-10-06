Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Deere & Company $DE

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,063,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,355,546,000 after acquiring an additional 185,671 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,227,258,000 after purchasing an additional 286,253 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,815,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,254,000 after purchasing an additional 35,075 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,549,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,046,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,150,000 after purchasing an additional 256,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.18.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $462.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $484.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $387.03 and a 1-year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

