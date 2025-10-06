Evensky & Katz LLC Has $117,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Inlight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 105,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 223,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $1,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $120.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.07. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

