HRC Wealth Management LLC Has $974,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

HRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of HRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. HRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $120.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.07. The firm has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

