Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Purchased by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,654,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,199 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,677,014,000 after buying an additional 1,319,064 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,214,285,000 after purchasing an additional 450,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,083,815,000 after buying an additional 466,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $200.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.0%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $164.67 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $186.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,507,558.64. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,448 shares of company stock worth $44,554,848. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

