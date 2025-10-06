General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Purchased by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $343.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $92.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.50. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $345.22.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total transaction of $13,696,600.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,452,165. This represents a 52.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,782.80. This represents a 51.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

