Motiv8 Investments LLC Acquires 2,318 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,126 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $651,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,766,689.20. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,811,173. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $67.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day moving average is $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

