Motiv8 Investments LLC Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Corient IA LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $796,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $1,820,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,706,000 after acquiring an additional 840,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,278,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $1,210.00 price target on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,122.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,097 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.11, for a total value of $1,003,875.67. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,516,928.77. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total value of $5,339,369.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,590.82. This trade represents a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,737 shares of company stock valued at $16,798,825 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $911.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a PE ratio of 114.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $914.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $930.67.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.