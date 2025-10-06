Next Level Wealth Planning LLC Takes $308,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 234.4% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group increased its position in Netflix by 28.4% during the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 42.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,059,000 after buying an additional 130,946 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.1% in the second quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 1,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,153.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $490.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,207.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,161.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.88 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $36,625,558.70. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,335.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

