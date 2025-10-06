Iowa State Bank Sells 504 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Iowa State Bank decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 263.6% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.87.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2%

PepsiCo stock opened at $141.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $194.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.34. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

