KPP Advisory Services LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

KPP Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $946,978,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $460,110,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 106.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after buying an additional 1,802,748 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after buying an additional 1,258,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.87.
PepsiCo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $194.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.34.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
