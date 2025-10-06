Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 359 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,076 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.1%

ABT opened at $134.49 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.86 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $234.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

