Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,554 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,846,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,519,620,000 after buying an additional 5,583,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,537,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,839 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $859,518,000 after acquiring an additional 950,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,702,736,000 after buying an additional 847,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.8%

UNH stock opened at $360.17 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $326.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

