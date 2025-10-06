Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Southern Company (The) $SO

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. Mizuho upped their target price on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Southern Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Southern stock opened at $94.56 on Monday. Southern Company has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $96.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,795. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

