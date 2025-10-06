Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 64 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.9% in the second quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 30.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. HSBC downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $283.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.06.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

