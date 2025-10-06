Berkshire Money Management Inc. Acquires 80 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $341,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $357.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $236.13 and a one year high of $358.67.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

