Critical Metals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 17,992 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 448% compared to the typical volume of 3,285 call options.

Critical Metals Stock Up 70.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRML traded up $5.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.64. 51,997,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,068. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. Critical Metals has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Critical Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Critical Metals in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Critical Metals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Critical Metals in the second quarter worth $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Critical Metals in the second quarter worth $37,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Critical Metals in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Critical Metals by 121.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

