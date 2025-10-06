Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $1,224.00 to $1,362.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.03% from the company’s previous close.

BLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $980.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,170.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,222.87.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK traded up $3.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,163.77. The stock had a trading volume of 47,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,747. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,183.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,129.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,028.70.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total value of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,617,148. The trade was a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the sale, the director owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. The trade was a 55.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $2,644,007,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 105,267.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,789,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,280 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,005,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,104,122,000 after acquiring an additional 842,901 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1,962.0% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 792,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $831,524,000 after purchasing an additional 754,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,313,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,059,000 after purchasing an additional 555,098 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

