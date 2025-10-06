Clarius Group LLC Buys 530 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,597 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 418.6% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 363 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.77.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.8%

COP stock opened at $94.17 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $116.08. The company has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.