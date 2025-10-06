Fenimore Asset Management Inc Buys 1,883,419 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,747,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883,419 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up 3.1% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $157,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 362,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,216,000 after acquiring an additional 181,138 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 74.9% in the second quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Fastenal by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 90,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 44,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST opened at $47.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.94. Fastenal Company has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,341,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,834. This trade represents a 80.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $951,760.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,192 shares in the company, valued at $460,780.32. This represents a 67.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,230 shares of company stock worth $5,288,364. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

