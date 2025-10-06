Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 523 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,315 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Comcast by 459.0% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 33,832 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 27,780 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,789 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 257,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,387,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $156,246,000 after acquiring an additional 105,058 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $30.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.26.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

