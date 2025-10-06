D.B. Root & Company LLC Takes Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in Amphenol by 133.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $122.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $126.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.53. The company has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $12,304,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,449,840. This represents a 56.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

