Vantage Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 570,484 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,166 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 3.0% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $40,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in NIKE by 53.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $72.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $84.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.05%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

