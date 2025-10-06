Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Bought by Glass Wealth Management Co LLC

Glass Wealth Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.4% of Glass Wealth Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $504.69 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $455.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.