Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 1,851 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Global Assets Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $121.06 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $121.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.45. The company has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
