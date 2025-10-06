Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 3,427 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 756,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.09% of Corning worth $39,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Corning by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Corning by 112.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Corning by 39.2% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Corning by 10.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Corning by 21.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $1,367,706.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 88,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,563.96. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,714.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,804.98. This represents a 29.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,899 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Corning Price Performance

GLW opened at $83.60 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

