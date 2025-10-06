Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 608 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $111.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.81. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.04 and a 12 month high of $112.26. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.