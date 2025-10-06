DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 793 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,101 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $126,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,225.00 to $1,130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Erste Group Bank cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $947.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,042.00 to $1,033.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,067.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 3,381 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $3,093,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,740 shares in the company, valued at $8,912,100. This trade represents a 25.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,419.04. The trade was a 40.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $7,588,685 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $915.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $953.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $972.15. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $867.34 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23. The firm has a market cap of $405.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.01 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.56%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

