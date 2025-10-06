Grimes & Company Inc. Has $17.44 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,346 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 47,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 599.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 61,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $1,116,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,013,726.98. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $340,710.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 113,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,855,329.01. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,130. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of GILD opened at $112.69 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.98 and a 52 week high of $121.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.34 and a 200-day moving average of $109.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

