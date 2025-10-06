First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 73.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $76.70 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $77.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

